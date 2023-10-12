Paytm Travel Carnival Sale ends tomorrow, flat instant discount on flight, train, bus tickets ahead of Navratri

For bus bookings, Paytm offers a flat R300 instant discount with promo code ‘CRAZYSALE’ and up to 20% discount on special operators.

Paytm Travel Carnival Sale ends tomorrow and you can avail huge discounts and offers on flight, train and bus tickets ahead of Navratri. The special sale offers up to 18% instant discount on domestic flight tickets and 10% discount on international flight bookings during the period. The company’s Travel Carnival Sale will see participation from all major airlines — IndiGo, AirAsia, Vistara, Air India, SpiceJet, Star Air, Alliance Air and Akasa Air. Also, there are exciting offers on transactions through AU Small Finance Bank, Bank of Baroda, RBL Bank and HSBC Bank. Additionally, the company is offering a special discounted fare for students, senior citizens and Armed Forces personnel.

In addition, Paytm is offering a flat 15% off on flight bookings through Paytm payment instruments including Wallet, Postpaid, and Paytm co-branded credit cards.

For bus bookings, Paytm offers a flat R300 instant discount with promo code ‘CRAZYSALE’ and up to 20% discount on special operators. Along with it, Paytm assures users of the lowest price across 2,500 bus operators. Paytm app provides a quick and easy ticketing experience along with free cancellation, assured refunds, and travel insurance.

Train travellers can book tickets on UPI with zero charges and also avail free cancellation with 100% refund on source account immediately after cancelling the ticket for all train ticket bookings including tatkal tickets. Moreover, users can also check the live train running status and PNR status on the Paytm app.