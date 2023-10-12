Headlines

Film festivals going digital is testament to cinema's resilience in post-Covid world

Microsoft completely blocks Windows 7 keys from activating Windows 11

Ratna Pathak Shah says Bollywood’s best-known films are ‘frame-by-frame copies’ of Hollywood movies: 'We had no real...'

Paytm Travel Carnival Sale ends tomorrow, flat instant discount on flight, train, bus tickets ahead of Navratri

Akshay Kumar shares he and Twinkle Khanna have different political views: 'We try to avoid such discussions because...'

India's 10 most dangerous weapons for warfare

7 vegetarian food sources for vitamin B12

10 unknown health benefits of tamarind (imli)

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Inside photos from Kareena Kapoor's house party with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita go viral

Ananya Panday is Suhana Khan’s ‘dreamy girl’ in yellow floral dress, netizens call her ‘sunshine’

In pics: Kriti Sanon seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple with family after winning National Award for Mimi

Bihar Train Mishap: 4 dead, 100 injured after Northeast Express derails, railways to probe the cause

Israel Gaza war day 6 update: Shocking war visuals of one of the deadliest attacks in Gaza

Israel Hamas War: Who Is Mohammed Deif -The Mastermind Behind 3,600 Deaths

Actress Barkha Singh champions for rarely-spoken-about rash-free feminine comfort and health

Paytm Travel Carnival Sale ends tomorrow, flat instant discount on flight, train, bus tickets ahead of Navratri

For bus bookings, Paytm offers a flat R300 instant discount with promo code ‘CRAZYSALE’ and up to 20% discount on special operators.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 12, 2023, 03:49 PM IST

Paytm Travel Carnival Sale ends tomorrow and you can avail huge discounts and offers on flight, train and bus tickets ahead of Navratri. The special sale offers up to 18% instant discount on domestic flight tickets and 10% discount on international flight bookings during the period. The company’s Travel Carnival Sale will see participation from all major airlines — IndiGo, AirAsia, Vistara, Air India, SpiceJet, Star Air, Alliance Air and Akasa Air. Also, there are exciting offers on transactions through AU Small Finance Bank, Bank of Baroda, RBL Bank and HSBC Bank. Additionally, the company is offering a special discounted fare for students, senior citizens and Armed Forces personnel.

In addition, Paytm is offering a flat 15% off on flight bookings through Paytm payment instruments including Wallet, Postpaid, and Paytm co-branded credit cards.

For bus bookings, Paytm offers a flat R300 instant discount with promo code ‘CRAZYSALE’ and up to 20% discount on special operators. Along with it, Paytm assures users of the lowest price across 2,500 bus operators. Paytm app provides a quick and easy ticketing experience along with free cancellation, assured refunds, and travel insurance.

Train travellers can book tickets on UPI with zero charges and also avail free cancellation with 100% refund on source account immediately after cancelling the ticket for all train ticket bookings including tatkal tickets. Moreover, users can also check the live train running status and PNR status on the Paytm app.

