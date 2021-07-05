Paytm to offer up to Rs 60,000 loan at 0% interest with 'Postpaid Mini' service

New Delhi: Paytm has come up with another new service where you can avail a loan of up to Rs 60,000 immediately. Under its 'Buy Now, Pay Later service' scheme, the fintech company has launched Postpaid Mini, in which it will provide smaller loans to customers. Paytm has also partnered with Aditya Birla Finance Limited for this.

According to the company, Small-Ticket Instant Loans will give customers flexibility amid the coronavirus pandemic. This loan will prove to be effective to manage household expenses and help users pay monthly bills like mobile and DTH recharge, gas cylinder booking, electricity and water bills.

With the launch of Postpaid Mini, the company will also provide loans ranging from Rs 250 to Rs 1,000 in addition to instant credit of up to Rs 60,000. Also, customers can shop at Paytm Mall with Paytm Postpaid Mini.

Bhavesh Gupta, CEO, Paytm Lending said, “We are launching a new facility for first-time loan borrowers. Through this, a financial discipline will also be created in them. Through this postpaid facility, we are making a big effort to increase consumption in the economy. With our new postpaid service, users will be able to pay their bills and dues on time.

Recently, the digital payment app had announced a cashback of Rs 50 crore. The company, while launching this cashback program on the occasion of 6 years of Digital India, said that merchants and consumers in India will be given cashback for every transaction done through Paytm App.

Under this offer, Paytm has announced cashback for merchants and customers in India, for every transaction that they make through the Paytm app. So, by scanning the Paytm QR code, one can get cashback for each of their transaction.

This offer by Paytm will be rolled out in 200 districts across the country with special drives in Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana.

In addition to a guaranteed cashback offer, Paytm is also offering its registered merchants a golden chance to win other enticing prizes.