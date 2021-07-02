Paytm to offer Rs 50 crore cashback to users, merchants - Here's how you can avail it

In a piece of good news, digital payments firm Paytm has set aside Rs 50 crore for a cashback program for its customers as well as its merchants to celebrate six years of Digital India. Paytm announced the same on Friday.

Under this offer, Paytm has announced cashback for merchants and customers in India, for every transaction that they make through the Paytm app. So, by scanning the Paytm QR code, one can get cash back for each of their transaction.

This offer by Paytm will be rolled out in 200 districts across the country with special drives in Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana.

In addition to a guaranteed cashback offer, Paytm is also offering its registered merchants a golden chance to win other enticing prizes.

The company will provide merchants with the maximum number of transactions made via its app with certificates, Soundbox and IoT devices, among other exciting prizes, in order to train and encourage retailers on digital financial literacy.

Speaking about the same, Paytm CEO and founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma emphasised that India has made some important inroads in its Digital India mission, which enables all with technological advancements.

In a statement, Sharma said, "This mission is bound to contribute to the country’s growing economy. We are honoured to be the driver of digital transformation by redefining digital payments in our country. Paytm’s Guaranteed Cashback offer is to recognise the top merchants, who are at the heart of India’s growth and have made Digital India a success," Zee News reported.