Paytm offering cashback on LPG cylinders, enables tracking of booked cylinder

Users can keep a track of their booked cylinders via Paytm app anytime. (Image: Reuters)

Paytm is offering cashback on booking of LPG cylinders on Paytm app across Bharatgas, Indane and HP Gas. For new users, the company is offering a flat Rs 15 cashback with the code FIRSTGAS and a cashback of up to Rs 50 on booking the cylinder using Paytm Wallet with code WALLET50GAS. With Paytm, LPG cylinders can be booked conveniently with just the registered mobile number with no additional charges.

A feature to track the cylinder is provided to the users on the Paytm app. Users can keep a track of their booked cylinders anytime. The company offers booking through Paytm UPI, Paytm Wallet, netbanking, debit and credit cards. Users can also book cooking gas with Paytm Postpaid and pay for it next month with zero interest and zero joining fee. Paytm also enables users to pay for the gas cylinders booked through IVRS or Interactive Voice Response System.

How to book a gas cylinder using Paytm app:

Step 1: Select the ‘Book LPG Cylinder’ option on the homepage under Recharges and Bill Payments category

Step 2: Choose the service provider and enter the registered mobile number/ 17-digit LPG ID/consumer number

Step 3: Proceed to make the payment. The gas cylinder will be delivered to your registered address in the next 2-3 days

“Being a digital payments pioneer, we strive to innovate and bring technology-driven solutions for everyday use cases, where LPG cylinder booking is one of the important utility services we offer. With the convenience of booking through Paytm app, we offer flexibility of payments with Paytm Wallet, Paytm UPI, Postpaid and more.” Paytm Spokesperson said.