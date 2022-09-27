Paytm launches new all-in-one Transit Card for Mumbai metro, check details here

Paytm Transit Card

Paytm Payments Bank has partnered with the Mumbai Metro One Private Limited (MMOPL) to launch the Paytm Transit Card, enabling people in the city to pay for multiple purposes including traveling in metro, buses and trains, as well as payments at offline and online stores. The all-in-one card, developed in line with the Government of India’s NCMC project, can also be used for paying parking charges and at toll plazas.



PPBL has developed a completely digital process to help citizens apply for a new Paytm Transit card. Following a successful application, users have the option to get the card delivered at their doorstep or purchase it from designated sales points. Moreover, all recharges and transactions can be tracked digitally as the prepaid card is directly linked to the Paytm Wallet, where users can just top-up the wallet to use the transit card and do not need to create any separate account.

Paytm Transit Card is the PPBL’s second product in the mass transit category after FASTags, which has seen massive deployment across the country. Last year, Paytm Payments Bank became the first bank in the country to achieve the milestone of issuing more than 1 crore FASTags. Besides, the bank is also India’s largest acquirer of Toll Plazas for the National Electronic Toll Collection (NETC) program offering an interoperable nationwide toll payment solution. The bank has enabled over 280 toll plazas across the National and State highways to collect toll charges digitally.

Paytm Payments Bank Ltd Spokesperson said, “We are delighted to partner with Mumbai Metro One Private Limited for the launch of the Paytm Transit Card in the city. The all-in-one NCMC card will add unparalleled convenience to the lives of Mumbaikars who will be able to use it for all their daily travel needs.”