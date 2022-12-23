Passport requirement for a newborn in India? Here’s how to get it

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 23, 2022, 04:15 PM IST
The most significant document for your overseas trip is a passport, which also acts as a vital form of identification and address confirmation. Every citizen of India is eligible to apply for a passport. Even newborns or newborn babies are eligible to apply for passports, and they are required to have one if they plan to travel abroad.
An infant or newborn must follow a somewhat different passport application process than an adult.
(Also Read: North Sikkim: 16 Army personnel killed in road accident, here's what happened)
In India, parents or guardians are crucial in terms of the papers needed to apply for a newborn baby's passport.
How to Apply for a Passport for a Newborn:
- If they haven't already, the parent(s) of the newborn kid must first create an account with the Passport Seva Kendra.
- Since minors typically do not require an appointment, the family can visit the Passport Seva Kendra during business hours with a copy of the application receipt.
- Candidates must also have the following paperwork, both in original and copy form:
-Baby's birth certificate
-Evidence of a current address (if the parent has a Passport then this will suffice)
-Filled out and signed Annexure H, which is available online at Passport Seva Kendra.
-Baby in a passport photo against a white background
-Appointment confirmation
-Marriage certificate if the spouse's name has not been endorsed on a parent's Passport
- After the necessary documentation is submitted, it will be checked, and applicants will be given a token number and told to wait for their turn.
- Applicants must ensure that all information on their application form is accurate because all documents will be reviewed and scanned into the system whenever it is their turn.
- After completing the aforementioned processes, candidates will receive an acknowledgement receipt, following which the passport will be given to them.