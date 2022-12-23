Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePersonal Finance

Passport requirement for a newborn in India? Here’s how to get it

To get an infant's passport, parents are supposed to submit address proof, a marriage certificate and many other documents.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 23, 2022, 04:15 PM IST

Passport requirement for a newborn in India? Here’s how to get it
Passport requirement for a newborn in India? Here’s how to get it

The most significant document for your overseas trip is a passport, which also acts as a vital form of identification and address confirmation. Every citizen of India is eligible to apply for a passport. Even newborns or newborn babies are eligible to apply for passports, and they are required to have one if they plan to travel abroad.

An infant or newborn must follow a somewhat different passport application process than an adult. 

(Also Read: North Sikkim: 16 Army personnel killed in road accident, here's what happened)

In India, parents or guardians are crucial in terms of the papers needed to apply for a newborn baby's passport.

How to Apply for a Passport for a Newborn:

  1. If they haven't already, the parent(s) of the newborn kid must first create an account with the Passport Seva Kendra.
  2. Since minors typically do not require an appointment, the family can visit the Passport Seva Kendra during business hours with a copy of the application receipt.
  3. Candidates must also have the following paperwork, both in original and copy form:
    -Baby's birth certificate
    -Evidence of a current address (if the parent has a Passport then this will suffice)
    -Filled out and signed Annexure H, which is available online at Passport Seva Kendra.
    -Baby in a passport photo against a white background
    -Appointment confirmation
    -Marriage certificate if the spouse's name has not been endorsed on a parent's Passport
  4. After the necessary documentation is submitted, it will be checked, and applicants will be given a token number and told to wait for their turn.
  5. Applicants must ensure that all information on their application form is accurate because all documents will be reviewed and scanned into the system whenever it is their turn.
  6. After completing the aforementioned processes, candidates will receive an acknowledgement receipt, following which the passport will be given to them.
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Photos of XXX, Gandii Baat star Aabha Paul that prove she is 'too hot to handle'
Flipkart Big Savings Days sale: Realme, Infinix, Oppo smartphones available under Rs 20,000
Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan gets brutally trolled for posing romantically with husband Danish Taimoor
461 luxury apartments, skyview deck, an ‘oasis’: Zara founder buys Rs 2671 crore skyscraper | In Pics
Somy Ali, Aishwarya Rai, Katrina Kaif: A look actresses Salman Khan reportedly dated
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CLAT 2023 result for UG, PG law programmes announced at consortiumofnlus.ac.in
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.