PAN Card Update: Step-by-step guide to download E-PAN Card PDF under 10 minutes

PAN card or Permanent Account Number is an essential document for all types of financial transactions. The PAN is required for almost everything but keeping it physically with you at all times can be pretty risky. The chances of losing it also increase and you don't want that.

PAN Card is also an important document helps that the Income-tax Authority in keeping a track of all financial transactions that may be essential in assessing an individual or company's tax liability, it helps in reducing the chances of tax evasion.

If one loses the PAN card then they can face many issues. But these days, e-PAN is allowed and accepted everywhere. This reduces the risk of losing the PAN and also allows you to carry the pan on your phone or a digital device everywhere and making it convenient.

The good news is that you can apply for a duplicate PAN card after filing an FIR and get your e-Pan after going through the application process.

E-PAN card PDF can be downloaded which will be password protected. E-PAN card PDF can be accessed by entering date of birth, which serves as the password.

This facility of e-PAN PDF is available for PAN holders whose latest application was processed through NSDL e-Gov.

E-PAN Card PDF: Steps to Download

- Visit the following link

https://www.onlineservices.nsdl.com/paam/requestAndDownloadEPAN.html

- Click on Acknowledgement Number or PAN

- Enter your 10 digit alphanumeric PAN card number

- Enter your Aadhaar Number (Only for Individual)

- Select Date of Birth / Incorporation / Formation

- The GSTN number is optional

- Now tick on the Aadhaar acceptance box

- Edit the captcha code and submit

- If it is via acknowledgement number, you may have to generate an OTP

- After that, click on the 'download PDF' option to download the e-PAN instantly