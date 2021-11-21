PAN Card Update: Step-by step guide to change last name, address in PAN after marriage

PAN card or Permanent Account Number is the most essential document for all types of financial transactions. It comes with a 10 digit alphanumeric PAN number. No financial transaction can go through without the use of it.

PAN Card is also an important document helps that the Income-tax Authority in keeping a track of all financial transactions that may be essential in assessing an individual or companies tax liability, it helps in reducing the chances of tax evasion.

Moreover, PAN card is also used as ID proof in many cases. So, for that users can also change the last name and address on the PAN card, especially after marriage.

To update your details on PAN card, follow the below-mentioned steps to correct your name on your PAN card:

- Visit the National Securities Depository Limited website

- Select option 'Correction in Existing PAN'

- Choose the category type

- Documents with the correct name and right spelling to be attached.

Cardholders are required to pay a fee of Rs 110 for changing the address or last name.

- Click on the Submit option/ Send the application to Income Tax PAN Services UNIT (Managed by NSDL e-Governance Infrastructure Limited) to NSDL Address.

- Updated PAN card will be sent to the registered address in 45 days from the day of application.