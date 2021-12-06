Lost your PAN Card? You can get your pan card online - Check Step-by-step guide here

PAN card or Permanent Account Number is an important document for all types of financial transactions. It comes with a 10 digit alphanumeric PAN number. No financial transaction can go through without the use of it.

PAN Card is also an important document helps that the Income-tax Authority in keeping a track of all financial transactions that may be essential in assessing an individual or companies tax liability, it helps in reducing the chances of tax evasion.

If one loses the PAN card then they can face many issues. But these days, e-PAN is allowed and accepted everywhere. This reduces the risk of losing the PAN and also allows you to carry the pan on your phone or a digital device everywhere and makes it convenient.

Here's how you can download the e-PAN card:

- Log on to the Income Tax Department website https://www.onlineservices.nsdl.com/paam/requestAndDownloadEPAN.html

- Click on the Download e-PAN Card option

- Now enter your PAN number.

- Apart from the PAN number, you will also have to enter your Aadhaar number

- Enter your date of birth and accept the terms and conditions

- You will receive an OTP on your registered mobile number.

- Enter the OTP on the screen and click Confirm

- Once you confirm, an option to make payment will appear in front of you

- You will have to pay Rs 8.26. You can pay through Paytm, UPI, credit card or debit card

- Once you make the payment, you will be able to download the e-PAN card

Once you have made the payment, you will need a password to download the e-PAN card in PDF. The password for this will be your date of birth.

If you ever lose your PAN card then you must at once register an FIR. Apart from this, you can find out from Form 26AS whether there has been any Benami transaction with your PAN.