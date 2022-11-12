Search icon
PAN Card Update: Know how to apply for E-PAN Card, a step-by-step guide

PAN card holders can download an electronic copy and store it on their mobile phones.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 12, 2022, 02:30 PM IST

File photo

Permanent Account Number, or PAN card, is a required document for all kinds of financial transactions. The PAN is necessary for almost everything, but carrying it around with you can be a bit risky. The chances of losing it also increase and you don't want that.

PAN Card is also an important document helps that the Income-tax Authority in keeping a track of all financial transactions that may be essential in assessing an individual or company's tax liability, it helps in reducing the chances of tax evasion.

One may encounter numerous problems if they misplace their PAN card. However, e-PAN is now accepted and allowed everywhere. This lowers the possibility of losing the PAN and makes it convenient for you to carry the pan around on your phone or other digital devices.

The good news is that after filing an FIR, you can apply for a duplicate PAN card and receive your e-PAN after completing the application process.

The password-protected E-PAN card PDF can be downloaded. Date of birth is required as the password to access the E-PAN card PDF.

This facility of e-PAN PDF is available for PAN holders whose latest application was processed through NSDL e-Gov.

E-PAN Card PDF: Steps to Download

  • - Visit  -- www.onlineservices.nsdl.com/paam/requestAndDownloadEPAN.html
  • - Click on Acknowledgement Number or PAN 
  • - Enter your 10-digit alphanumeric PAN card number
  • - Enter your Aadhaar Number (Only for Individual)
  • - Select Date of Birth / Incorporation / Formation
  • - The GSTN number is optional
  • - Now tick on the Aadhaar acceptance box
  • - Edit the captcha code and submit
  • - If it is via acknowledgment number, you may have to generate an OTP
  • - After that, click on the 'download PDF' option to download the e-PAN instantly
