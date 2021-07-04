PAN Card news: Lost your PAN card? Get e-PAN in just 10 minutes, know how

Have you lost your PAN card? Then this news is very important for you. The new Income Tax website has an online facility of e-PAN through which you can download a digital version of your PAN card in just a few minutes. Now there is no need to stand in queues for hours to get your PAN card as you can get it made within 10 minutes.

What is PAN?

A Permanent Account Number (PAN) is a ten-digit unique alphanumeric number issued by the Income Tax Department. People carry it in the form of a laminated plastic card.

It is one of the most important documents required in filing income tax return and other facilities like opening a bank account, KYC, and others. If you don’t have one, then you are definitely going to lose out on important things such as transactions over a fixed amount and getting a credit or debit card among others.

Steps to get instant PAN

1. Login to the Income Tax website https://www.incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal.

2. Now click on 'Instant e-PAN'.

3. Next, click on 'New e-PAN'.

4. Now you enter your PAN number.

5. If you do not remember your PAN number, then enter your Aadhaar number.

6. There are many terms and conditions given here, read them carefully then click on 'Accept'.

7. Now OTP will come on your registered mobile number, write it.

8. Now 'Confirm' after reading the given details.

10. Now your PAN will be sent to your email id in PDF format.

11. From here you can download your 'e-PAN'.

No fee charges for getting e-PAN

It is to be noted that no fee or charges are required for getting an instant PAN Card. The e-PAN facility is for the allotment of Instant PAN (on a near-real-time basis) for those applicants who possess a valid Aadhaar number. PAN is issued in PDF format to applicants, which is free of cost.

If you have your PAN number and for some reason, you are unable to download it using the above method, you can then try downloading it from the website of TIN-NSDL or UTIITSL websites depending on where your original PAN card was generated.

PAN-Aadhaar deadline extended

In related news, the central government had extended the deadline for linking Aadhaar to Permanent Account Number (PAN) considering the pandemic situation in the country. The last date to link your Aadhaar to your PAN is September 30, 2021.