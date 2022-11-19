PAN card holders may have to pay hefty fines if their Aadhar card isn’t linked, know how much to pay

The deadline to link PAN and Aadhar cards has passed on several occasions, and this time the income tax department is not inclined to extend it. It continually nags PAN card holders to link their PAN with their Aadhar for this reason. A late penalty of Rs. 1000 has been set by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) for associating Aadhaar with PAN as of June 30. Without paying a late fee, no one will be allowed to link their PAN with their Aadhar. PAN and Aadhar can be linked till 31 March 2023.

After giving so many warnings to people who didn’t link their Aadhar card with PAN, Income Tax India tweeted, “As per the Income Tax Act, 1961, the last date for linking PAN with Aadhaar is 31.3.2023 for all PAN holders who do not come under the exempted category. If PAN is not linked with Aadhaar, PAN will become inactive.”

आयकर अधिनियम, 1961 के अनुसार, पैन को आधार से लिंक करने की अंतिम तिथि, उन सभी पैन धारकों के लिए जो छूट की श्रेणी में नहीं आते हैं, 31.3.2023 है। पैन को आधार से लिंक न करने पर पैन निष्क्रिय हो जाएगा।

देर न करें, आज ही लिंक करें! pic.twitter.com/mrtqP7nqNL November 18, 2022

Also Read: Avoid these 5 financial mistakes ahead of the new year) The PAN card of anyone who does not link their Aadhar with their PAN would be deleted, as stated plainly by Income Tax. Following this, PAN cardholders won't be allowed to perform things like open bank accounts, mutual funds, or stock accounts. In addition, you risk a fee if you use a closed PAN card anyplace as a document. A fine of up to Rs 10,000 may also be imposed on you in accordance with Section 272B of the Income Tax Act of 1961. (

How to link PAN with Aadhar card?

Log on to the official website of Income Tax Go to the Quick Link section and click on Link Aadhar A new window will appear, enter your Aadhar details, PAN and mobile number. Select the option of ‘I validate my Aadhar details’ You will receive an OTP on your registered number. Fill it in and click on ‘Validate.’ After paying the fine your PAN will be linked to your Aadhar.