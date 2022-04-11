Search icon
PAN card fraud: Ways to check if your PAN number is misused

If someone gains access to your PAN or Aadhaar card, there is a possibility that you can be the victim of identity theft or bank load scams.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 11, 2022, 11:44 AM IST

PAN card or Permanent Account Number is the most essential document for all types of financial transactions. It comes with a 10 digit alphanumeric PAN number. No financial transaction can go through without the use of it.  

Almost all your personal data is linked to your PAN card. One can access your address, phone number, bank account number, and details of your employers if they get hold of these documents, which can lead to a series of frauds. 

If someone gains access to your PAN card, there is a possibility that you can be the victim of identity theft or bank load scams. These scams and frauds are extremely dangerous, but there are several ways through which you can avoid them in the future.

Cardholders should not give their PAN card information to any unknown person.  

Know how to check if PAN card has been misused:

  • Cardholders can check whether their PAN number has been misused by simply generating credit scores.
  • Monitor the status of the loan through CIBIL, Equifax, Experian or CRIF High Mark, if any loan has been disbursed.
  • Check on your Credit Information Bureau (India) Limited (CIBIL) score from time to time. If there is a wrong entry in your CIBIL portal, then it is likely that you are the victim of a fraud and should urgently contact the authorities.
  • Cardholders can visit Paytm or Bank Bazaar to check the financial reports.

