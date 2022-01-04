Pan card alert: Not completing this task by March 31 may cost up to Rs 10000

PAN-Aadhaar linking deadline: Persons who invest in mutual funds and stocks or need to open a bank account will find it problematic if they do not link their Permanent Account Number (PAN) with their Aadhaar card by March 31, 2022. If cardholders do not complete this crucial linking by the deadline, their PAN will become invalid. Not just that, you may have to pay a hefty penalty if this happens. Read on to know more and how you can complete the task at the earliest.

After postponing the last date for Aadhaar-PAN linking, the government has set a deadline of March 31, 2022. If persons are unable to complete the task by then and the PAN becomes invalid, they will have to pay a Rs 1,000 fine to make it active again. Furthermore, if a person uses their PAN card when inactive, they will incur a penalty of up to Rs 10,000, DNA sister concern Zee News reported.

As not doing the important financial task of time could cost a person, it is essential to complete it right away. In case a person is not aware how to link the PAN-Aadhaar card, below is a step-by-step guide.

Step-by-step guide to link PAN-Aadhaar

Step 1: Register on the official tax e-filing online portal

Step 2: After registration, fill in the login details - login ID, password and date of birth.

Step 3: A pop up will ask you to link your PAN card with Aadhar. If not, click on “profile settings” and then select “Link Aadhaar”.

Step 4: Check auto-filled details on next page.

Step 5: If the details match, enter your Aadhaar card number and click on the “Link Aadhaar” button.

Step 6: Receive message of PAN-Aadhaar linking completed successfully.