PAN-Aadhaar update: How to find out if your PAN is linked with Aadhaar card, step-by-step guide

The government has also updated the last date set to link the PAN with Aadhaar from 31 March 2022 to 31 March 2023 with a minimal penalty fee.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 01, 2022, 09:26 PM IST

No financial transaction can go through without the use of PAN card and aadhaar card. Permanent Account Number (PAN) card and aadhaar card are the most important documents for all financial transactions. 

Both the cards are linked with bank accounts, vehicles and insurance policies etc. Aadhaar card contains the details of the person's name, date of birth, gender, address and photograph.  

UIDAI (Unique Identification Authority of India) now allows Indians to obtain their Aadhaar card through the official website even if they do not have a registered mobile number. The step had provided much-needed relief.

Whereas, PAN Card helps the Income-tax Authority in keeping a track of all financial transactions that may be essential in assessing an individual or companies tax liability, it helps in reducing the chances of tax evasion.

Income Tax Department has made it mandatory to link PAN card with Aadhaar. Else cardholders will face trouble in many tasks like investment, deducting more TDS on PF etc.

The government has also updated the last date set to link the PAN with Aadhaar is March 31, 2023 with a minimal penalty fee.

To check if you have already linked your PAN with your Aadhaar card then you can follow the below-mentioned steps to know the status.

- Visit incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in/aadhaarstatus
- Enter PAN and Aadhaar Number
- Click on 'View Link Aadhaar Status'
- The status of the linking will be displayed in the next screen

