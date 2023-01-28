PAN-Aadhaar not linked will become 'inoperative' by March 2023, know how to check and link PAN and aadhaar card

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has stated earlier that if PAN is not linked to Aadhaar will be "inoperative" after March 31, 2023.
The deadline for linking PAN to Aadhaar has been extended from March 31, 2022, to March 31, 2023, by CBDT. However, there is a Rs 1000 to begin the linking process. If consumers don't link their PAN to Aadhaar by March 31, 2023, their PAN number will become inactive, as per the IT department's advisory.
The government has made it essential to link your PAN and Aadhaar number in accordance with current regulations. The linking procedure has legal requirements, but it also has advantages for the government and taxpayers.
The Income Tax Department has said recently through a Tweet that “As per Income-tax Act, 1961, the last date for linking PAN with Aadhaar is 31.3.2023, for all PAN holders who do not fall under the exempt category, failing which the unlinked PAN shall become inoperative."
To link your PAN with your Aadhaar, you can follow the steps given below:
How to Check the Status of Aadhaar-PAN Linking
READ: UIDAI update: Follow THESE steps to change address, photo and mobile number on your Aadhaar card