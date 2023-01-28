PAN-Aadhaar not linked will become 'inoperative' by March 2023, know how to check and link PAN and aadhaar card

File photo

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has stated earlier that if PAN is not linked to Aadhaar will be "inoperative" after March 31, 2023.

The deadline for linking PAN to Aadhaar has been extended from March 31, 2022, to March 31, 2023, by CBDT. However, there is a Rs 1000 to begin the linking process. If consumers don't link their PAN to Aadhaar by March 31, 2023, their PAN number will become inactive, as per the IT department's advisory.

The government has made it essential to link your PAN and Aadhaar number in accordance with current regulations. The linking procedure has legal requirements, but it also has advantages for the government and taxpayers.

The Income Tax Department has said recently through a Tweet that “As per Income-tax Act, 1961, the last date for linking PAN with Aadhaar is 31.3.2023, for all PAN holders who do not fall under the exempt category, failing which the unlinked PAN shall become inoperative."

To link your PAN with your Aadhaar, you can follow the steps given below:

1. Visit the official website of the Income Tax Department of India (https://www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in/)

2. Click on the 'Link Aadhaar' option available under the 'Quick Links' section on the homepage.

3. A new page will open where you need to enter your PAN, Aadhaar number, and your name as mentioned on your Aadhaar card.

4. Enter the Captcha code displayed on the page and click on the 'Link Aadhaar' button.

How to Check the Status of Aadhaar-PAN Linking

a) Visit incometax.gov.in to file your income tax electronically.

b) Look for the 'Link Aadhaar Status' option.

c) Enter your PAN and Aadhaar number, then select 'View Link Aadhaar Status'.

d) A message will appear on your screen if your PAN is linked to your Aadhaar.

Your PAN 10 digits PAN> will be linked to Aadhaar number 12 digits Aadhaar card number>.

READ: UIDAI update: Follow THESE steps to change address, photo and mobile number on your Aadhaar card