PAN-Aadhaar linking latest update: Know how to link PAN-Aadhaar with penalty

The income tax department has now changed the option of selecting AY.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 15, 2023, 12:45 PM IST

The deadline to link PAN and Aadhaar has been extended to June 30, 2023. If the two documents are not linked by this date, the PAN card will become invalid on July 1. However, those who failed to link the PAN and Aadhaar by the initial deadline of March 31, 2022, must now pay a punishment of Rs. 1,000.

The new update requires selecting Assessment Year as AY 24–25 and specifying the payment type as "Other Receipts (500)." Before March 31, 2023, AY 23-24 was selected for payments.

How to Check the Status of Aadhaar-PAN Linking 

  • a) Visit incometax.gov.in to file your income tax electronically. 
  • b) Look for the 'Link Aadhaar Status' option. 
  • c) Enter your PAN and Aadhaar number, then select 'View Link Aadhaar Status'. 
  • d) A message will appear on your screen if your PAN is linked to your Aadhaar. 
  • Your PAN 10 digits PAN> will be linked to Aadhaar number 12 digits Aadhaar card number>.

To link your PAN with your Aadhaar, you can follow the steps given below:

  • 1. Visit the official website of the Income Tax Department of India (https://www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in/)
  • 2. Click on the 'Link Aadhaar' option available under the 'Quick Links' section on the homepage.
  • 3. A new page will open where you need to enter your PAN, Aadhaar number, and your name as mentioned on your Aadhaar card.
  • 4. Enter the Captcha code displayed on the page and click on the 'Link Aadhaar' button.

Why it is important to link PAN-Aadhaar card

  • Multiple PAN Cards: By linking PAN and Aadhaar, fraudulent activities will reduce as it will eliminate the possibility of having more than one PAN Card. 
  • Prevent Tax Evasion: After PAN and Aadhaar are linked, the Income Tax Agency will be able to identify any type of tax evasion.
  • -Income Tax Returns: The process of filing income tax returns will become easier as individuals will no longer be required to provide proof for their income tax returns. Since Aadhaar contains all of a person's information, including biometric verification, the linkage will speed up the return filing procedure.

