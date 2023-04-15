PAN-Aadhaar linking latest update: Know how to link PAN-Aadhaar with penalty

File photo

The deadline to link PAN and Aadhaar has been extended to June 30, 2023. If the two documents are not linked by this date, the PAN card will become invalid on July 1. However, those who failed to link the PAN and Aadhaar by the initial deadline of March 31, 2022, must now pay a punishment of Rs. 1,000.

The new update requires selecting Assessment Year as AY 24–25 and specifying the payment type as "Other Receipts (500)." Before March 31, 2023, AY 23-24 was selected for payments.

How to Check the Status of Aadhaar-PAN Linking

a) Visit incometax.gov.in to file your income tax electronically.

b) Look for the 'Link Aadhaar Status' option.

c) Enter your PAN and Aadhaar number, then select 'View Link Aadhaar Status'.

d) A message will appear on your screen if your PAN is linked to your Aadhaar.

Your PAN 10 digits PAN> will be linked to Aadhaar number 12 digits Aadhaar card number>.

To link your PAN with your Aadhaar, you can follow the steps given below:

1. Visit the official website of the Income Tax Department of India (https://www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in/)

2. Click on the 'Link Aadhaar' option available under the 'Quick Links' section on the homepage.

3. A new page will open where you need to enter your PAN, Aadhaar number, and your name as mentioned on your Aadhaar card.

4. Enter the Captcha code displayed on the page and click on the 'Link Aadhaar' button.

Why it is important to link PAN-Aadhaar card