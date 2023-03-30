PAN-Aadhaar linking last date extended till June 30: Step-by-step guide on how to link online

The most recent announcement from the Income Tax Department states that June 30th is the deadline for linking your PAN card and Aadhaar card. As per the recent announcement given by the I-T Department on Tuesday, PAN holders who have not yet paired their PAN with their Aadhaar can do so by visiting their official website until June 30, 2023.

Taxpayers must now link their accounts; if they do not by June 30th, their PAN will become inactive and they will be unable to file income tax returns, use many banking services, or transact on the stock market.

How to check whether your PAN and Aadhaar are linked?

Visit the Income Tax e-filing Portal at https://www.incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal.

Click Quick Links, then Link Aadhaar Status, from the webpage.

The taxpayer must now input their PAN and Aadhaar numbers in the two fields that are visible.

After that, a pop-up notification will show up.

The message will read: "Your PAN is already linked to given Aadhaar" if Aadhaar and PAN are attached.

If your PAN and Aadhaar are not connected, a message stating "PAN not linked with Aadhaar" will appear on your screen. To link your Aadhaar with PAN, kindly click the "Link Aadhaar" button.

Step-by-step instructions for linking your PAN and Aadhaar

Visit the income tax filing website. Choose the "Link Aadhaar" tab from the fast links section.

Aadhaar and PAN numbers should be entered.

To continue paying with e-Pay Tax, select Continue.

After selecting the previous option, you must fill your PAN, verify your PAN, and any mobile number you wish to receive OTP on the following screen.

As shown in the image below, click to continue making the payment after the mobile OTP verification was successful.

Click the Income Tax Tile's Proceed button.

Select "Other Receipts (500)" for the Type of Payment and Assessment Year (AY) (2023–24), then click "Continue."

Click Continue after the relevant amount of Rs 1000 has been pre-filled under Others.

After performing all of the aforementioned steps, a challan will be generated on the following page. Choose the payment method to be redirected to the bank website where you can complete the transaction.