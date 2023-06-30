PAN-Aadhaar linkage deadline ends today: How to link, check status here

PAN-Aadhaar linking deadline ends today | Photo: PTI

Linking the PAN with Aadhaar Card has been made mandatory by the Income Tax Department. The deadline to link the PAN-Aadhaar is Friday (June 30). The deadline was March 31 earlier, which was then postponed to spare citizens more time.

Those who are linking the PAN and Aadhaar now are subjected to pay a penalty of Rs 1,000. If anyone fails to link the two documents may face severe repercussions.

On not linking the PAN to Adhaar, the PAN card will be made inoperative. Which will lead to recreating issues with filing ITR and other financial difficulties. Hence, it is advised that those who have not linked PAN and Aadhaar yet must get it done.

Read below to know how to get the two government documents linked to each other.

PAN card with Aadhaar: How to link through SMS

Open the messaging app on your phone.

Create a message and type <UIDPAN <12 Digit Aadhaar Number>< 10 Digit PAN Number>

Send this message to 56161 or 567678

An update on the PAN-Aadhaar link status will be sent to your registered mobile number.

PAN-Aadhaar link status online: How to check