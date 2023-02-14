Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePersonal Finance
topStoriesenglish

PAN-Aadhaar Link: Do this by March 31, 2023 or face invalidation and fine; here's how to do it

Linking PAN and Aadhaar card mandatory by March 31 or pay fine.

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 14, 2023, 09:31 AM IST

PAN-Aadhaar Link: Do this by March 31, 2023 or face invalidation and fine; here's how to do it
PAN-Aadhaar Link: Do this by March 31, 2023 or face invalidation and fine; here's how to do it

PAN Aadhaar Link: The Indian Income Tax Department has been reminding PAN cardholders to link their PAN cards with Aadhaar cards multiple times. The deadline for PAN Aadhaar linking is March 31, 2023. If the link is not established by this date, the PAN card will become invalid, and a fine of Rs 1,000 will be charged for late linking.

Out of 61 crore PAN cardholders, 48 crore people have linked their PAN with Aadhaar, while 13 crore people have not yet linked Aadhaar with PAN, according to Central Board of Direct Taxes Chairperson Nitin Gupta. Those who miss the deadline for linking Aadhaar with PAN by March 31, 2023, will not receive benefits associated with PAN cards.

The Indian government has made it clear in the Budget 2023 that PAN cards can be used as a business ID. Therefore, any taxpayer will face difficulty in filing their income tax returns or carrying out any financial transactions without linking their PAN card with their Aadhaar card. If the work is not completed by March 31, a fine of Rs 10,000 will be levied to link both later, and until then, the PAN card will remain inactive.

The process for linking PAN with Aadhaar is straightforward. First, visit the income tax e-filing website, www.incometax.gov.in, to link PAN with Aadhaar. Then fill in your login details, go to the Quick section, and enter your PAN, Aadhaar number, and mobile number. Select the "I validate my Aadhaar details" option, and enter the OTP that is sent to your registered mobile number. Finally, by paying a fine of Rs 1,000, both cards can be easily linked.

Read more: HDFC allows digital payments without internet, here's how it works

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Republic Day 2023: Iconic buildings across India illuminated in tricolour before January 26 celebrations, see PICS
Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Punch, Hyundai Creta and other CNG cars likely to launch in India in 2023
Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra reception: Couple poses for paps; Alia Bhatt, Abhishek Bachchan, Kajol-Ajay Devgn arrive
Happy Propose Day: From Sholay to Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, a look at Bollywood's most romantic proposal scenes
From Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu to Hrithik Roshan's Vikram Vedha, Ajith Kumar's Thunivu: Upcoming movie releases on OTT
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Microsoft Edge users at risk of 'DoS attack', Indian government issues warning
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.