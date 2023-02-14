PAN-Aadhaar Link: Do this by March 31, 2023 or face invalidation and fine; here's how to do it

PAN Aadhaar Link: The Indian Income Tax Department has been reminding PAN cardholders to link their PAN cards with Aadhaar cards multiple times. The deadline for PAN Aadhaar linking is March 31, 2023. If the link is not established by this date, the PAN card will become invalid, and a fine of Rs 1,000 will be charged for late linking.

Out of 61 crore PAN cardholders, 48 crore people have linked their PAN with Aadhaar, while 13 crore people have not yet linked Aadhaar with PAN, according to Central Board of Direct Taxes Chairperson Nitin Gupta. Those who miss the deadline for linking Aadhaar with PAN by March 31, 2023, will not receive benefits associated with PAN cards.

The Indian government has made it clear in the Budget 2023 that PAN cards can be used as a business ID. Therefore, any taxpayer will face difficulty in filing their income tax returns or carrying out any financial transactions without linking their PAN card with their Aadhaar card. If the work is not completed by March 31, a fine of Rs 10,000 will be levied to link both later, and until then, the PAN card will remain inactive.

The process for linking PAN with Aadhaar is straightforward. First, visit the income tax e-filing website, www.incometax.gov.in, to link PAN with Aadhaar. Then fill in your login details, go to the Quick section, and enter your PAN, Aadhaar number, and mobile number. Select the "I validate my Aadhaar details" option, and enter the OTP that is sent to your registered mobile number. Finally, by paying a fine of Rs 1,000, both cards can be easily linked.

