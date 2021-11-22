PAN, Aadhaar card holders alert! Keep THESE things in mind to avoid theft of money, personal data

PAN and Aadhaar cards have become a necessity for survival in India. While the Aadhaar card remains the primary way of letting your identity be known, having a PAN card is also essential for a person if they are a taxpayer and have an active bank account.

Almost all your personal data is linked to your Aadhaar and PAN cards and numbers. One can access your address, phone number, bank account number, and details of your employers if they get hold of both these documents, which can lead to a series of frauds.

If someone gains access to your PAN or Aadhaar card, there is a possibility that you can be the victim of identity theft or bank load scams. These scams and frauds are extremely dangerous, but there are several ways through which you can avoid them in the future.

Firstly, one must always make sure that they are not giving their PAN or Aadhaar information to any unknown person. If you are sharing your Aadhaar number with someone, always verify the purpose they want to use it for.

While getting the Aadhaar card and PAN card photocopied, always remember to bring both the documents back home and don’t leave them there. One must always remember to delete all digital copies of your documents from anywhere but your personal computers and phones.

Try to avoid carrying a physical copy of your PAN or Aadhaar card with you at all times. Many places now accept a digital copy of the Aadhaar card so you are good to go if you have a scanned copy of the same saved in your phone for quick and easy access.

It is also recommended that you keep a regular check on your Credit Information Bureau (India) Limited (CIBIL) score from time to time. If there is a wrong entry in your CIBIL portal, then it is likely that you are the victim of a fraud and should urgently contact the authorities.