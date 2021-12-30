Ordering food online will become expensive from January 1 - Here's why

If you love ordering food online, you might want to start saving for it because it will only get expensive. Yes, all online app-based food delivery platforms like Zomato and Swiggy and others will now have to pay 5 per cent GST from January 1, 2022, which will automatically increase the rate of the food you want to order.

So far, only the restaurants were entitled to pay the GST fee but earlier this year, in a GST Council meeting held in September, it was decided that 5 per cent GST will be imposed on food aggregators like Zomato and Swiggy. This will be implemented across the country and no one will be exempted from this.

After the new rule of GST is implemented, it will be the responsibility of food aggregator apps to collect tax from the restaurants through which they are providing service and submit it to the government. Earlier restaurants used to collect GST but there was an irregularity in depositing it with the government.

Earlier, when GST was increased, food items like carbonated fruit drinks, ice creams, coated cardamom, etc saw a surge in prices.

Get ready to loosen your pockets if you want to enjoy your favourite food or eat anything at all that needs to be ordered online.