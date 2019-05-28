Only rent received during lease period calculated for income

My house was rented to a tenant for the period from May 2018 to December 2018. As rental income is required to be disclosed for rented property, should I have to show the income for the period the tenant stays or for the remaining period also (even though no rent has been received as the house was vacant) for paying the income tax? – Priya Sachdeva

As per the Income Tax Act, in case a property is vacant for a part of the year then only the rent received during the period for which the property was let out has to be taken for calculating income under head house property.

I have made a fixed deposit with the bank. TDS certificate provided by the banks in respect of tax deducted at source doesn't show the correct amount. How can I get this certificate corrected? – Sugandha Vaid

In case the TDS certificate shows an incorrect amount then you must inform the bank and ask for reasons of discrepancy and get it corrected. TDS certificates should be accurate as they may be required to be shown as proof of TDS claimed, in case your return gets picked up for scrutiny.

Chirag Nangia, Director, Nangia Advisors (Andersen Global)

