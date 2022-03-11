Only one day left to complete THIS work related to Driving License

If you have an old handwritten driving license (DL), then you have only one day left to get it done online.

The Transport Department has given the last chance to those holding old driving license (DL) for online registration. It says that the provision of backlock entry will be available on the Sarathi web portal (www.parivahan.gov.in) of the Government of India only till March 12.

Therefore, from March 12 onwards, backlock entry of driving license with a handwritten license cannot be done.

The driving license holders, whose DL is issued in booklet or handwriting or is like a form or booklet, all of them will also be done online now.

It will be mandatory for such people to make an online entry with the original license in the district transport offices of the states by 4 pm on March 12. The Transport Department has issued an order in this regard to all the RTOs of the state.

Why is it being done?

After the handwritten DL goes online, complete information of DL will be available on Sarathi web portal, which can be seen by anyone anywhere.

Also, it’s always hard to carry the handwritten DL. But once it gets online and converted into card, it will be easy to carry.

Plus, the risk of damage to a chip card is almost negligible. Also, during license checking, doubts regarding such DLs will also get rid of.