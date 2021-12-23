One week left to avoid penalty: Complete THESE important financial tasks by December 31

As the calendar year of 2021 comes to a close, the final week is the last chance for those who have not completes these important financial tasks until now. People who do not complete these tasks by December 31 are likely to incur financial penalty. Apart from the last date for filing income tax (IT) return for the financial year 2020-21 which was extended due to the pandemic, some other tasks have to be completed by the last day of the year.

Here is a rundown of which financial tasks have their deadlines set for December 31, 2021.

Filing IT returns

The last date for filing IT returns was extended to December 31, 2021 due to unforeseen disruptions caused by the pandemic and also because of initial glitches in the new software. If the government does not delay the deadline for ITR filing further, people who fail to file by December 31 will likely incur a penalty.

Life certificate submission for Pensioners

Retired government employees and those availing family pension will need to submit their annual life certificate proof (Jeevan Pramaan) by December 31. If you have not submitted your life certificate until now, you have about a week to do so.

UAN-Aadhaar Iinking

The deadline to link Aadhaar to UAN was extended by the Union Ministry of Labour till December 31 for north-eastern states, taking into account the devastating effects of the second COVID-19 wave earlier in 2021. The linking of UAN to Aadhaar also required for online claim filing, as per the official EPFO portal. This will also speed up the claim settlement process for employees