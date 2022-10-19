Ola’s Bhavish Agarwal labels teams useless, rips presentations: Report

Representational Image

Ola employees claim founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal's harsh and aggressive behaviour at work enraged board members and alienated staff.

Several interviews with more than two dozen current and former Ola Electric employees who wished to remain anonymous revealed that the workplace environment has deteriorated over the past few years.

Current and former employees of Ola allege that Mr. Aggarwal frequently labelled teams "useless" in meetings, tore up presentations due to a missing page number, and used profane Punjabi language at personnel.

Meetings that were supposed to last an hour frequently only lasted 10, according to the report's employees, because Mr. Aggarwal would become impatient about the spelling of a memo's sentence, a paper clip that was bent, or the calibre of the printing paper.

"Not everybody is a fit for our culture," Mr Aggarwal told Bloomberg when asked about his management style. "There's no world standard on an even, sterile work environment."

According to the article, in one instance he allegedly asked a worker to do three laps around the several-acre-large Ola Futurefactory, which is advertised as the largest electric two-wheeler plant in the world. The cause was a closed door that ought to have been left open.

According to Mr. Aggarwal, he wants to create businesses that have a lasting influence, even if it offends some individuals in the process.

"Passions and emotions run high and we are not on an easy journey," Aggarwal told the agency in an interview last month at Ola Electric's swanky headquarters in Bengaluru. "But I don't want to choose an easier journey for myself or for Ola. My anger, my frustration — that's me as a whole."