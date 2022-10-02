Search icon
October Bank Holidays 2022 Alert: Banks to remain shut for 6 days THIS week

October Bank Holidays: Banks will remain closed for 21 days in October 2022 and these include weekends as well.

Festival season has arrived, and the entire month of October will be filled with numerous festivals. This month will see many festivals, including Chhath Pooja, Durga Puja, Dussehra, Diwali, and many more. So starting tomorrow, banks in some cities will be closed for the entire work week. Every month, the RBI publishes a list of bank holidays so that customers are aware of when the banks will be closed.
 
Banks in these cities will be closed for a full week:
  • October 3- Durga Puja (Agartala, Guwahati, Kolkata, Patna, Ranchi and Imphal)
  • October 4- Durga Puja/Dussehra (Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Gangtok, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi, Shillong and Thiruvananthapuram)
  • October 6- Durga Puja (Gangtok)
  • October 7 - Bank holiday (Gangtok)
  • October 8 - Second Saturday and Milad-i-Sherif/Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi (Bhopal, Jammu, Kochi, Srinagar and Thiruvananthapuram)
  • October 9- Sunday
