October Bank Holidays 2022 Alert: Banks to remain shut for 21 days, check state-wise list

As the festivals are approaching in the month of October, both public and private sector banks will be closed for twenty-one days, including the second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays. RBI has released the list of bank holidays for the month of October. According to the guidelines, banks will be closed on all public holidays with some regional holidays depending on the state. Respective state governments decide the regional state holidays. Therefore, customers should check the list of holidays before visiting their nearest bank.

Read below to know the list of bank holidays in the month of October 2022:

October 1, 2022- Half yearly closing of bank accounts (Gangtok)

October 2, 2022- Gandhi Jayanti, Sunday

October 3, 2022- Durga Puja (Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati, Imphal, Kolkata, Patna and Ranchi)

October 4, 2022- Durga Puja/Dussehra/Ayudha pooja/Janmotsav of Srimanta Sankardeva (Agartala, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Gangtok, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi, Shillong and Thiruvananthapuram)

October 5, 2022- Durga Puja/Dussehra/Janmotsav of Srimanta Sankardeva

October 6, 2022- Durga Puja (Gangtok)

October 7, 2022- Durga Puja (Gangtok)

October 8, 2022- Second Saturday Holiday and Milad-i-Sherif/Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi (Bhopal, Jammu, Kochi, Srinagar and Thiruvananthapuram)

October 9, 2022- Sunday

October 13, 2022- Karwa Chauth (Shimla)

October 14, 2022- Friday following Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi (Jammu and Srinagar)

October 16, 2022- Sunday

October 18, 2022- Kati Bihu (Guwahati)

October 22, 2022- Fourth Saturday

October 23, 2022- Sunday

October 24, 2022- Kali Puja/Diwali

October 25, 2022- Laxmi Puja/Diwali/Govardhan puja (Gangtok, Hyderabad, Imphal and Jaipur)

October 26, 2022- Govardhan Puja/Bhai Dooj/Diwali/Vikram Samvant New Year Day (Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Dehradun, Gangtok, Jammu, Kanpur, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Shimla and Srinagar)

October 27, 2022- Bhai Dooj/Laxmi puja/Diwali (Gangtok, Imphal, Kanpur and Lucknow)

October 30, 2022- Sunday

October 31, 2022- Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Birthday/Surya Pashti Dala Chhath/Chhath Puja (Ahmedabad, Patna and Ranchi)