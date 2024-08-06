Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Who is Arshad Nadeem, the main challenger of Neeraj Chopra in Paris Olympics?

PT-141 Peptide: 6 Big Benefits For Men and Women

Cost-Effective Pvt Ltd Company Registration: Tips and Tricks

NPS vs EPF: Which Investment Plan Suits Your Retirement Goals?

The Truth Behind Love Spells That Work: Separating Fact from Fiction

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
This flop had three superstars from same family, was panned by critics, director quit filmmaking, film earned just...

This flop had three superstars from same family, was panned by critics, director quit filmmaking, film earned just...

PT-141 Peptide: 6 Big Benefits For Men and Women

PT-141 Peptide: 6 Big Benefits For Men and Women

Cost-Effective Pvt Ltd Company Registration: Tips and Tricks

Cost-Effective Pvt Ltd Company Registration: Tips and Tricks

7 animals that are best in disguise

7 animals that are best in disguise

Countries with zero Indian population

Countries with zero Indian population

AI imagines Marvel, DC superheroes at popular tourist places in India

AI imagines Marvel, DC superheroes at popular tourist places in India

अरे ! Paris Olympic में विनेश की सेमीफाइनल में एंट्री पर बजरंग पूनिया ने ये क्या कह दिया?

अरे ! Paris Olympic में विनेश की सेमीफाइनल में एंट्री पर बजरंग पूनिया ने ये क्या कह दिया?

Elon Musk की बेटी ने पिता पर लगाए गंभीर आरोप, 'क्रूर और झूठे हैं मेरे पापा'

Elon Musk की बेटी ने पिता पर लगाए गंभीर आरोप, 'क्रूर और झूठे हैं मेरे पापा'

मुंह के बल गिरा धक्का मुक्की करने वाला शख्स, Viral हो रहा है Mumbai Local का Video

मुंह के बल गिरा धक्का मुक्की करने वाला शख्स, Viral हो रहा है Mumbai Local का Video

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This flop had three superstars from same family, was panned by critics, director quit filmmaking, film earned just...

This flop had three superstars from same family, was panned by critics, director quit filmmaking, film earned just...

Meet actress who competed with Aishwarya, Sushmita, made her debut with Akshay Kumar, quit Bollywood to become...

Meet actress who competed with Aishwarya, Sushmita, made her debut with Akshay Kumar, quit Bollywood to become...

Meet woman, once top Bollywood singer, survived helicopter crash, lost husband early; she is now...

Meet woman, once top Bollywood singer, survived helicopter crash, lost husband early; she is now...

Wayanad Landslide: Forces Continue To Look For Survivors As Rescue Ops Enters Day Eight | Kerala

Wayanad Landslide: Forces Continue To Look For Survivors As Rescue Ops Enters Day Eight | Kerala

UK Riots: 400 Arrested, Widespread Vandalism Hits Shops, Cars, And Homes In Six Day Violence

UK Riots: 400 Arrested, Widespread Vandalism Hits Shops, Cars, And Homes In Six Day Violence

Meet Muhammad Yunus, Nobel Prize Winner, Who Can Become New Leader Of Bangladesh After...

Meet Muhammad Yunus, Nobel Prize Winner, Who Can Become New Leader Of Bangladesh After...

This flop had three superstars from same family, was panned by critics, director quit filmmaking, film earned just...

This flop had three superstars from same family, was panned by critics, director quit filmmaking, film earned just...

Meet actress who competed with Aishwarya, Sushmita, made her debut with Akshay Kumar, quit Bollywood to become...

Meet actress who competed with Aishwarya, Sushmita, made her debut with Akshay Kumar, quit Bollywood to become...

Amitabh Bachchan was replaced in this film opposite Jaya Bachchan after shooting for 10 days, movie changed life of...

Amitabh Bachchan was replaced in this film opposite Jaya Bachchan after shooting for 10 days, movie changed life of...

HomePersonal Finance

Personal Finance

NPS vs EPF: Which Investment Plan Suits Your Retirement Goals?

For many investors who are eagerly searching for a best investment plan after retirement, a strategic combination of NPS and EPF with voluntary contributions through VPF can result in a diversified and stable retirement fund.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Aug 06, 2024, 09:09 PM IST

NPS vs EPF: Which Investment Plan Suits Your Retirement Goals?
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Retirement planning requires choosing the right investment strategy that provides the monetary safety net in your golden years. Among the schemes available, The National Pension Scheme (NPS) and Employee Provident Fund (EPF) emerge as two popular schemes that offer retirement benefits in India. Both schemes relay excellent returns, but which is the most suitable option for investment through a retirement lens? This blog determines to compare the features of both schemes, along with benefits and suitability for different retirement objectives and help you choose the best investment plan for retirement in India.

Understanding NPS and EPF - Which one is best retirement plan

National Pension System (NPS)

The National Pension System is a government-backed retirement financial savings scheme launched in January 2004. Its purpose is to provide pension solutions to all Indian citizens, including those who work in the private sector. NPS provides a combination of flexibility, transparency, and tax advantages. NPS is regarded as one of the best investment for retirement planning so check out its features mentioned below :

Key Features of NPS:

  • Eligibility: Open to all Indian citizens elderly 18-70.
  • Investment Choices: Subscribers can select between Active Choice (in which they can decide the allocation of finances among equity, company bonds, and government securities) and Auto Choice (in which the allocation is achieved mechanically based totally on the subscriber’s age).
  • Tax Benefits: Contributions are eligible for tax deductions under Section 80C, 80CCD(1B), and 80CCD(2) of the Income Tax Act.
  • Returns: Market-linked returns, which can vary based on the performance of the underlying assets.
  • Withdrawal: Partial withdrawals are allowed under certain conditions. At retirement, 60% of the corpus can be withdrawn tax-free, and 40% must be used to purchase an annuity.

Check out the National pension scheme nps calculator to explore how much you need to invest to achieve your financial goal with a National Pension Scheme Investment.

Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF)

The Employees’ Provident Fund is a mandatory savings scheme for salaried employees in India, governed by the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO). It is designed to provide a lump sum amount to employees at the time of retirement. So if you are looking for a good investment plan for retirement plan then EPF is something that you can consider, check out its key features below :

Key Features of EPF:

  • Eligibility: Mandatory for monthly salaries of up to ₹15,000 in establishments with 20 or more employees.
  • Contribution: Both the organisation and the employee contribute 12% of the worker’s simple salary and dearness allowance to the EPF account.
  • Tax Benefits: Employee contributions qualify for tax deductions under Section 80C.
  • Returns: Offers fixed returns declared annually using the EPFO, usually higher than other constant-profits devices.
  • Withdrawal: Allowed on particular events such as retirement, unemployment, or necessary life activities (e.g., marriage, education, clinical emergencies).

 

Comparing NPS and EPF for choosing the ideal retirement plan for your future

 

NPS

EPF

 

 

 

Investment Returns

NPS returns are

marketplace-connected, meaning they rely upon the performance of the fairness, corporate bonds, and authorities securities wherein the funds are invested. Historically, NPS has supplied appealing returns, especially in the equity, which could vary between 10-14%.

 

EPF gives constant returns declared yearly using the EPFO. The interest price for EPF has historically ranged between 89%, making it a strong and reliable alternative for risk-averse investors.

 

 

Risk and Flexibility

NPS permits subscribers to choose their funding mix, offering more flexibility and the potential for better returns.

 

However, it additionally comes with higher hazards, specifically in equity.

 

EPF is a low-chance investment with guaranteed returns, making it appropriate for conservative traders. The fixed interest price ensures balance and protection of the corpus.

 

 

 

 

 

Tax Benefits

Contributions up to ₹1.5 lakh are tax deductible under Section 80C. An additional ₹50,000 can be claimed under Section 80CCD(1B). Employer contributions are also tax deductible under section 80CCD(2).

Upon retirement, 60% of the corpus can be withdrawn tax-free, while the the remaining 40% must be used to purchase an annuity, subject to tax.

 

 

Contributions up to ₹1.5 lakh are tax deductible under Section 80C. Maturity gains and corpus withdrawals are tax-free, provided certain conditions are met (such as five years of continuous employment).

 

 

Withdrawal Rules

Partial retirement is allowed in certain circumstances such as education, marriage, purchase of a house, and medical treatment.

Upon retirement, 60% of the corpus can be withdrawn tax-free, and 40% must be used to purchase an annuity.

 

Withdrawals are allowed in certain circumstances, such as retirement, unemployment, or specific major life events. If the employee has completed five years of continuous service, the entire corpus is tax-free.

 

Suitability for Different Retirement Goals

NPS: Ideal for Higher Risk Appetite and Long-Term Growth

NPS is appropriate for persons with a high-risk tolerance who are seeking a long-term boom. The flexibility to pick out the funding blend allows for potential better returns, particularly with a better allocation to equities. This makes NPS an appealing alternative for younger investors who have an extended funding horizon and might resist marketplace fluctuations.

EPF: Ideal for Risk-Averse Investors Seeking Stability

EPF is good for conservative traders looking for stability and guaranteed returns. The constant price and tax-free corpus make it a dependable alternative for folks who pick low-hazard funding. It is specifically useful for salaried employees who prefer a trouble-loose, automated deduction from their income.

Creating a Large Tax-Free Corpus Before Retirement via choosing the right investment strategy

One powerful strategy to maximize retirement financial savings is to switch voluntary contributions from the Voluntary Provident Fund (VPF) to the NPS earlier than retirement. Here’s how this can be useful:

Understanding VPF

VPF is an extension of EPF wherein personnel can contribute voluntarily beyond the required 12% of their fundamental profits. The interest rate for VPF is similar to that for EPF, and the contributions are eligible for tax deductions below Section 80C.

Benefits of Transferring VPF Contributions to NPS

1.Higher Returns:

  • By moving VPF contributions to NPS, buyers can experience the higher potential returns offered by the usage of the marketplace-linked investments in NPS, mainly in equities.

2.Additional Tax Benefits:

  • NPS offers additional tax deductions beneath Section 80CCD(1B) and 80CCD(2), which could assist reduce taxable income similarly.

3.Flexibility in Investment:

  • NPS offers the power to choose the investment blend based on individual danger tolerance and retirement dreams.

4.Creating a Large Corpus:

  • Regular contributions and better returns can assist create a high corpus over the years, ensuring economic protection in retirement.

Example: Maximizing Retirement Corpus

Assume an individual has been contributing to VPF and decides to switch the amassed corpus to NPS at the age of forty-five. Here’s how the corpus can develop:

  • VPF Corpus at Age 45: ₹10,00,000
  • Annual Contribution to NPS: ₹1,00,000

●Rate of Return (NPS): 12%

  • Years to Retirement: 15

By shifting the VPF corpus and making normal contributions to NPS, the man or woman can benefit from the power of compounding and doubtlessly accumulate a massive corpus by the age of 60.

Conclusion: Which is the Ideal Investment Retirement Plan between NPS and EPF ?

Selecting between NPS and EPF are largely dependent on a person’s financial situation, goal, risk tolerance and retirement plan. While both the schemes offer benefits, a mix of these can provide a balanced, structured retirement portfolio.

Why Choose NPS?

  • Increased return potential through market-linked investments.
  • Flexibility in choosing the investment mix.
  • Additional tax benefits under sections 80CCD(1B) and 80CCD(2).
  • Suitable for individuals with high-risk appetites and long-term growth goals.

Why Choose EPF?

  • Guaranteed, low-risk fixed returns.
  • tax-free corpus when due.
  • Suitable for conservative investors looking for comfort and security.
  • Automatic deductions for salaried employees.

For many investors who are eagerly searching for a best investment plan after retirement, a strategic combination of NPS and EPF with voluntary contributions through VPF can result in a diversified and stable retirement fund. Investments into the mix regularly, based on investment goals and changing market conditions can further increase the chances of a secure and prosperous retirement.

Don’t miss out on the opportunity to maximize your retirement savings. Start investing in NPS and EPF today to secure your financial future.

 

 

(This article is part of DMCL Consumer Connect Initiative, a paid publication programme. DMCL claims no editorial involvement and assumes no responsibility, liability or claims for any errors or omissions in the content of the article. The DMCL Editorial team is not responsible for this content.)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet man, who has won more Olympic medals than 162 countries, his net worth...

Meet man, who has won more Olympic medals than 162 countries, his net worth...

Zayed Khan opens up on his dad Sanjay Khan's rumoured affair with Zeenat Aman: 'It was happening in every actor's house'

Zayed Khan opens up on his dad Sanjay Khan's rumoured affair with Zeenat Aman: 'It was happening in every actor's house'

Meet these IIT-JEE toppers from 2009, Know what they are doing today

Meet these IIT-JEE toppers from 2009, Know what they are doing today

SS Rajamouli says he likes Raavan more than Lord Ram, reveals why: 'I like very powerful...'

SS Rajamouli says he likes Raavan more than Lord Ram, reveals why: 'I like very powerful...'

Meet woman who cracked IIT-JEE, went to IIT Madras but left after a year due to...

Meet woman who cracked IIT-JEE, went to IIT Madras but left after a year due to...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

This flop had three superstars from same family, was panned by critics, director quit filmmaking, film earned just...

This flop had three superstars from same family, was panned by critics, director quit filmmaking, film earned just...

Meet actress who competed with Aishwarya, Sushmita, made her debut with Akshay Kumar, quit Bollywood to become...

Meet actress who competed with Aishwarya, Sushmita, made her debut with Akshay Kumar, quit Bollywood to become...

Meet woman, once top Bollywood singer, survived helicopter crash, lost husband early; she is now...

Meet woman, once top Bollywood singer, survived helicopter crash, lost husband early; she is now...

Meet beauty queen, who left high-paying job, quit films after big flop, married into one of India’s richest families

Meet beauty queen, who left high-paying job, quit films after big flop, married into one of India’s richest families

Bollywood's biggest flop put entire industry in debt, was India's most expensive film, lesbian love song caused...

Bollywood's biggest flop put entire industry in debt, was India's most expensive film, lesbian love song caused...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement