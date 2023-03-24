NPS tax benefit: Here’s how you can save Rs 62,400 taxes

Headlines

NEET Success Story: Umer Ahmad Ganie, Kashmiri youth who painted houses to support his family, clears medical exam

Indian push to Canadian economy: Punjabi youth invest Rs 68,000 crore in Canada yearly; know impact

Delhi news: Water supply to be disrupted on October 4 and 5, check list of affected areas, helpline numbers

'Black day' for Indian democracy: Abhishek Banerjee slams Centre after Delhi Police manhandle TMC leaders; WATCH videos

Maharashtra hospital horror: Shortage of medicines or distorted facts? Know real reason behind 31 deaths

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

KTR reacts after PM Modi claims Telangana CM KCR wanted to join NDA

Wordle 837 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 4

DNA TV Show: Back-to-back earthquakes jolt Nepal, rattle Delhi NCR; Know most dangerous zones

Early signs of heart failure one must know

Motivational quotes by late Sidhu Moosewala

In pics: Celebs at star-studded premiere of Thank You For Coming 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Badshah, MC Stan, others attend screening of AP Dhillon: First of a Kind

AP Dhillon parties with rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu, Malaika Arora, Nysa Devgan, Orry, Harnaaz Sandhu, Badshah

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

Ammy Virk, Binnu Dhillon Talk About Sonam Bajwa’s Wedding, Say They Will Handle The 'Bar' | Part 2

Rahul Gandhi At Golden Temple For 'Sewa;' Cuts Vegetables, Engages In Other Volunteer Services

Gaddi Jaandi Ae Chalaangaan Maardi: Ammy, Binnu, Jasmin And Mahi Talk About Their Film | Part 1

Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi's Ramayana to go on floors in 2024, Yash allotted 15 days for Nitesh Tiwari's film: Report

Akshay Kumar recalls his interaction with late Sardar Jaswant Singh Gill before Mission Raniganj: 'He was so...'

Rochelle Rao, Keith Sequeira are blessed with a baby girl, couple says 'we're on cloud nine'

HomePersonal Finance

Personal Finance

NPS tax benefit: Here’s how you can save Rs 62,400 taxes

National Pension System offers returns based on the success of the fund because it is a market-linked product.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 24, 2023, 06:52 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Retirement conjures up many pleasant moments, including travelling, hanging out with friends, and many others. Nevertheless, none of this is feasible unless you have a sizable cash reserve to cover all of your planned expenses. NPS or National Pension System since it became accessible to the general public in 2009, it has been a well-liked investing choice for retirement savings. The tax advantages it provides are a significant factor in addition to its low cost.

The Central Government and the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) are responsible for overseeing the National Pension Plan (NPS) India, a voluntary long-term investment plan for retirement.

Here are the tax benefit offered by NPS:
Only investments made in Tier 1 accounts are eligible for a deduction against your NPS contribution, so keep this in mind when making your investments.

1. Tax Benefits under Section 80C
NPS is one of the investment options that are specified as allowing for tax savings under Section 80C. The maximum deduction allowed under this provision is Rs. 1.5 lakhs, and you can invest the entire sum in NPS and still qualify for the deduction.

2. Tax Benefits under Section 80CCD (1B)
You may claim up to Rs 50,000 in taxes from your investments under this section. This is in addition to the reduction you are allowed to make under Section 80C. You can claim a tax deduction of up to Rs 2 lakh (Rs 1.5 lakh under Section 80C and an additional Rs 50,000 under Section 80CCD) (1B). This implies that you can save Rs 62,400 in taxes in the 30% tax bracket.

3. Tax Benefits under Section 80CCD (2)
This benefit is available based on employer payments, hence it is intended for those who are employed and not self-employed. Under this clause, employees of government agencies are eligible to deduct 14% of their salary from taxes. For those working in the private sector, it is limited to 10% of their pay.

4. Tax benefits on returns of and maturity amount
The tax advantages of NPS extend beyond the investment sum alone. As an investor, you are exempt from taxes on both the returns and the maturity sum. It is known as EEE, or exempt-exempt-exempt, tax treatment. This tax treatment is only provided in India on a small number of particular financial products. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Viral video: Anushka Sharma asks paparazzi to not take her photos amid pregnancy rumours, watch

Lower than Expected U.K. Inflation Weighs on Pound

Meet IAS Puspalata Yadav, mother of 2 year old, cracked UPSC exam after failing twice, got AIR…

Microsoft vs Google: Satya Nadella complains about Sundar Pichai-led rival over ‘problematic’...

Janhvi Kapoor reacts to rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya's brother Veer Pahariya's debut Sky Force: 'Can't wait...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Badshah, MC Stan, others attend screening of AP Dhillon: First of a Kind

AP Dhillon parties with rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu, Malaika Arora, Nysa Devgan, Orry, Harnaaz Sandhu, Badshah

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Rahul Gandhi shares beautiful pictures from his Ladakh trip

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares priceless moments with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie in her 'August magic' diaries

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE