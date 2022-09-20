Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePersonal Finance

NPS update: 4 new rules that subscribers, pensioners need to know

PFRDA and IRDAI has brought many changes for NPS subscribers and pensioners.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 20, 2022, 07:13 PM IST

NPS update: 4 new rules that subscribers, pensioners need to know
NPS update | Photo: File

The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) and the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has introduced a lot of changes for the National Pension System (NPS) subscribers and pensioners. 

NPS e-nomination process flow to change from October 1 

The flow process of e-nomination has been modified recently for both government and corporate sector subscribers. As per the new rules, the nodal office will have the choice to accept or reject the e-nomination request once it is initiated. 

If the nodal office does not take any action against the request within 30 days, then the request will be accepted automatically in the Central Recordingkeeping Agencies (CRA) system. 

“The revised process flow shall also be applicable to the existing e-nomination, which are still unauthorised,” PFRDA said in a circular last month. The revised e-nomination process flow will be effective from October 1. 

No separate form to buy an annuity plan at maturity 

NPS investors will no longer be needed to submit a separate proposal form to buy annuity products at maturity. 

Previously, NPS investors were needed to submit an exit form to PFRDA and a detailed proposal form to the life insurance company for buying an annuity plan to receive a pension. Now, the exit form of NPS will be treated as the proposal form for purchasing annuities from life insurance companies. 

Digital Life certificate submission

The insurance regulator has advised insurance companies to adopt Aadhaar-based authentications for verification of life certificates such as Jeevan Praman to ease the process for pensioners. 

NPS tier-2 account holders cannot contribute through credit card

NPS tier-2 account holders are no more allowed to make contributions through credit cards from August 3. 

Note: The payment from the credit card option is still available for NPS tier-1 account holders.

Read: 7th Pay commission DA hike update: Odisha govt announces 3% hike from THIS date

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Amjad Khan Death Anniversary: Here are 6 amazing tales you didn't know about India's unforgettable GABBAR!
Ranveer Singh nude photoshoot: Here's how Alia Bhatt, John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor reacted to controversy
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
Speed Reads
More
First-image
After Apple Watch Ultra, the company may launch iPhone 15 Ultra in 2023
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.