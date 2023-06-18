NPS: Invest Rs 3,000 per month in this scheme and get Rs 44.35 lakh pension

Representational Image

The National Pension System, or NPS, is a policy designed to give Indian citizens some financial security after they retire. It was previously known as the National Pension Scheme. The money amassed in the pension corpus may be used by anyone above the age of 60.

Anyone living in the nation who is between the ages of 18 and 60 is qualified to accumulate a pension corpus. After retirement, it will serve as an asset and an investment. They require a National Pension Scheme calculator since the majority of people in India work in private employment with limited job security. Pension plans in the nation are reliable investments that are not market-linked.

According to tax and investment professionals, the NPS account holder would be able to receive a monthly pension of approximately 2.94 lakh rupees once they join the exclusive club of senior citizens if they used their full income tax exemption limit of 1.5 lakh rupees per year through monthly NPS contributions of 12,500 starting at age 25.

For instance, If your monthly contribution is Rs 3,000 and you are 34 years old, you still have 26 years to make contributions to your pension account. The information provided by the National Pension Plan calculator is as follows, presuming an annual rate of return or ROI of 10%. The person will spend Rs 9.36 lakhs and at maturity the person will get over Rs 44.35 lakh (approx).

