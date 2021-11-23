Exchange Rs 5 note for 1 lakh rupee; know the process here

If you also have a hobby of collecting old and rare coins and notes and then hobby can help you in becoming a millionaire by sitting at home. It is to be noted that you can exchange an old Rs 5 note online to earn crores of rupees. If you are in possession of a Rs 5 note which has a photo of a farmer driving a tractor and which has 786 printed on it then you can earn lakhs of rupees on some websites.

Let us tell you that the online auction has been going on for many years and people have received crores of rupees by exchanging old and rare coins, notes online. You can auction old coins, notes easily on websites like eBay.

If you also have a clean photo of the above mentioned Rs 5 note then you need to upload it on the website. The process of auction will start once you will upload the photo of Rs 5 note on the website.

According to reports, a 1018-year-old coin of Mecca Madina was auctioned for Rs 2.5 crores. The picture of Mecca Medina was made on this coin and 786 was also inscribed on it. A coin of Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board was also sold for Rs 50 lakh. The coin had the image of Maa Durga on it.