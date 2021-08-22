Now, you can earn Rs 45,000 in exchange of 1 rupee note - Here's how

If you want to earn quick money by sitting at home then this news is for you. But you must understand this fact that it is not easy to earn money and there are no short cuts to earn money or become rich. Although, there are some legal methods which you can adopt to earn more cash in less time. For example, if you have a special old 1 rupee note then you have a good chance to earn good amount of money but selling it online from it.

It is to be noted that the Indian government has stopped printing the 1 rupee note but if you are in possession a special 1 rupee note then it can help you earn good amount of money.

Old and rare notes are bought and sold online on a website called Coin Bazzar. Recently, the website posted an advertisement with a note of 1 rupee. According to this, if you have a note of 1 rupee and it meets their standards, then you can earn Rs 45,000 in exchange for it. Be sure to know the conditions before checking your old notes.

But the 1 rupee note should meet certain conditions. The 1 rupee note must have the signature of HM Patel, who was the Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Finance in 1957. It is mandatory to have its serial number 126345. If you have such a note, then do not delay in selling it on this website.