Now, you can earn Rs 3 lakh by exchanging a 786 series note - Here's how

If you are interested in earning money by sitting at home then this news is for you. Yes, you can actually earn in lakhs by sitting at home if you have 786 number notes of Rs 1, Rs 5, Rs 10, Rs 20, Rs 50, Rs 100 or Rs 2000.

There are many people who are highly interested in collecting old and rare notes and coins. The habit of collecting old notes and coins now help you become a millionaire without much effort.

If you are in possession of a note with the number 786 then you can sell it online on Ebay. The website is for the purpose of selling old notes and coins.

What is special in the number 786?



It is to be noted that in Islam, the number 786 is considered lucky and people from the Muslim community hold the number in high regard. Not only Muslims, but people from oter religion also consider number 786 to be auspicious.

How to sell these old notes online:

- Go to www.ebay.com first.

- On the home page, you need to register yourself as a seller.

- Take a clear picture of your note and pload it to the website.

- Ebay will then show your ad to those that are interested in purchasing old notes, coins

- People who want to purchase these notes will contact you.

- Negotiate the price with the buyer.