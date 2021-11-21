Now, you can earn Rs 1.5 lakh in exchange of 25 paisa coin - Find out how

If you want to earn some quick money sitting at home then there is a golden opportunity for you. All you need to do is search for an old Rs 25 paise coin in your home and you have the chance to get Rs 1.5 lakh in return.

If you somehow find the 25 paisa coin then you have to click the photo of 25 paisa coin and upload it on IndiaMART.com. It is to be noted that IndiaMART.com is an online platform which allows the people to buy and sell old notes and coins. The person who will put in maximum bidding will take the coin. You can negotiate with the buyer.

But there is a catch here as the colour of 25 paisa coin should be silver. You can also earn good amount of money by selling old 5 paisa and 10 paisa coins on IndiaMART.com.

IndiaMART is India’s one of largest e-commerce marketplaces. “IndiaMART is catering to more than 10 Crore+ Buyers and 60 Lakh+ Suppliers. Whether you are a retailer or a manufacturer, IndiaMART is the leading destination for growing business online and is trusted by more than 100 milion users across our desktop and mobile platforms,” it stated on its website.

According to reports, if you have Rs 5 and Rs 10 coins with Mata Vaishno Devi engraved on them, you can earn lakhs of rupees by putting them up for auction. These coins were issued by the government in 2002 and are in high demand. Since, Hindus greatly revered Mata Vaishno Devi there are many who are willing to spend lakhs to own one such coin.