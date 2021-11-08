Now, you can earn Rs 1 lakh by exchanging a 50 paise coin - here’s how

It may be recalled that the Indian government stopped the circulation of 25 paise coins in 2011.

If your hobby is collecting old and rare coins and notes then you must read this news. Many individuals have a habit of collecting old coins and the good news is that they can now exchange old coins to earn good amount of money. Here we are going to tell you about one such coin which can help you earn lakhs of rupees by sitting at home.

If you have a rare, old 50 paise coin then you can get Rs 1 lakh in return. All you need to do is sell this coin online. It is to be noted that this 50 paisa coin was discontinued in 2011.It may be recalled that the Indian government stopped the circulation of 25 paise coins in 2011. Following this, the government also decided to stop producing 50 paise coins.

You can now sell this old coin on OLX, a website that offers used products. The unique feature of this 50 paisa coin is that it was produced in 2011.Here's how to sell 50 paisa coin online:

- Log on to OLX.- On OLX, buyers are paying a high price for this rare coin.- To sell coins on OLX, you need to create an account as a seller. - Click to upload the snapshot of both sides of the coin. - Provide your phone number and e-mail address.- Anyone interested in purchasing will contact you directly.