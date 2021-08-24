Now, you can become a crorepati by exchanging Rs 1 coin - Here's how

If you also have a hobby of collecting old coins or notes, then you can become a millionaire by sitting at home. There are many people in the world who like to collect old coins and notes and keep them safe. You will be surprised to know that some of these old coins and notes can help you earn a lot of money. Here we will tell you about such a coin which can make you a millionaire overnight.

According to reports, this special Rs 1 coin was auctioned for Rs 10 crore. But this coin was not an ordinary coin as this coin was printed during British rule in 1885. If you also have this coin in your posession then you can put it online for auction. According to media reports, you can get as much as Rs 10 crore by auctioning this coin online.

If you are owner of rare, old coin and you want to auction the coin online then you have to visit OLX. You have to create your own log in ID on olx.in and then only you will be able to auction your coin online. You can also create your ID on indiamart.com to auction rare and old coin and earn lakhs of rupees.

Similarly, if you have an old Rs 5 note then you can sell it on coinbazzar.com and earn Rs 30,000 sitting at home within minutes. You can visit two websites - antiques and collectables – to know the best rates of your old and rare Rs 5 note.