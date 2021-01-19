Now, update name, address and DoB in your Aadhaar card online within minutes, here's how

Aadhaar issuing body Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) in December announced that Indian citizens can now make changes in their Aadhaar details by sitting at home.

The people can now change name, date of birth, address and other important details in their Aadhaar card online using their registered mobile phone.

Aadhaar card is without doubt an important document which is used for a slew of purposes. As per the announcement made by UIDAI, the people can now change their Name, Date of Birth, Gender, Address and Language Online but for making changes like Head of Family/Guardian details or Biometric update, you will need to visit the Aadhaar Seva Kendra.

It is to be noted that your registered mobile number is mandatory to make changes online because you will receive the OTP on your registered mobile only.

Here's how to verify mobile number on UIDAI website: - Visit UIDAI website

- Fill in details such as your Aadhaar number, email address and a security code.

- If you want to verify your email address, type in your 12-digit Aadhaar number, email address and the security code.

- You will get a notification on your email id bearing an OTP.

- Type the OTP in the page and verify it.

If your details match with that of UIDAI, you will get a message that saying, "Congratulations! The Email ID matches with our records!".

You have to follow the same procedure to verify your mobile number. All you need to do is type enter your mobile number and generate the OTP.