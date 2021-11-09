Headlines

Now, smartphone users can earn lakhs of rupees by sitting at home - Here's how

There are several ways in which people can earn money online. Today, we will tell you about an easy way through which you can earn millions of rupees.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 09, 2021, 04:57 PM IST

If you also spend a lot of your time on your mobile phone then we have a useful piece of news for you! There are a lot of apps on the Google Play Store which pay you to play games. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, where many people also lost their jobs and were left unemployed, this way of earning money is not only simple but also helps keep you busy whilst you look for a job. 

How can you earn money by sitting at home? There are a lot of ways in which people can earn money online. Today, we will tell you about an easy way through which you can earn millions of rupees - by playing games on your smartphone. For this, you will have to download some apps. 

Game testing There are a lot of apps on the Google Play Store that pay you to play games. These app/game developers also pay users money (a fixed amount) for testing the game. If you play more games then you get more money and if you play fewer games then you will get money accordingly. By playing games on these apps, you can earn from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1,00,000 in a month.

Be part of an online survey Many companies also keep taking out surveys continuously and there are many such apps on Google Play Store that pay users in exchange for these surveys. By doing this survey, you can earn Rs 800 to Rs 1500 per day. With the help of these surveys, you can earn from Rs 45,000 to Rs 50,000 in a month. 

