Now non-SBI account holders can also make UPI payments from YONO app, here's how

SBI YONO enables digital payments for non-SBI customers. Learn the UPI registration process in-app.

SBI UPI Payments: State Bank of India, the country's largest public sector bank, has introduced a new feature for its customers. With the latest version of the YONO digital banking app, both SBI and non-SBI customers can now make Unified Payment Interface (UPI) payments hassle-free. This means you don't need an account with SBI to enjoy the convenience of UPI payments through YONO.

SBI understands that many customers still have more trust in banks than in tech companies, especially senior citizens. To cater to their needs and attract customers from other banks, SBI has taken this step to offer UPI payment facilities through YONO even for non-SBI account holders. This move makes YONO a game changer for all users, regardless of their bank affiliation.

As the largest public sector bank in the country with millions of account holders, SBI's decision will likely impact other digital payment apps. The convenience of using YONO for UPI transactions will tempt many users to opt for the bank's app over other tech company-based apps.

Making UPI Payments with YONO:

1. Download the SBI Yono app on your mobile device.

2. Select "New to SBI" and proceed with the registration.

3. Provide your mobile number and link it to your bank account.

4. Verify your mobile number, and create your UPI ID.

5. Choose your bank from the list.

6. Register on SBI Pay and complete the verification process.

7. Create your UPI handle and select UPI as your preferred mode of payment.

8. Log in to your account and set your MPIN.

9. Once the MPIN is set, you are all set to use SBI YONO for quick and easy UPI payments.

With SBI's customer-centric approach, YONO becomes a versatile app, offering UPI payment convenience to all, and giving users more options in the digital payment landscape.

