Now check your FASTag balance in seconds with SBI's SMS service, here's how to do it

SBI, the State Bank of India, has launched a new service. Users will now be able to know the balance of their FASTag in just a few seconds thanks to a new SMS service that the bank is launching to check it. On Saturday, September 9, the bank tweeted information about this. Customers using SBI's FASTag can now check their FASTag balance by sending an SMS to 7208820019 from their registered number, according to a public lender's tweet.

Steps to find out the balance of FASTag

You must send an SMS to the number 7208820019 with the text "FTBAL" if you want to find out the balance of a FASTag installed on a car. You must type - FTBAL <Vehicle Number> and email it to 7208820019 if you have many vehicles and want to check the balance of each FASTag.

Keep in mind that you must send the message from the mobile phone that is registered with SBI FASTag when you send it. You will be able to quickly determine your FASTag balance.

What is FASTag?