Now, book Indane LPG cylinder without Aadhaar or address proof - Here's how

In a good news for millions of people, the Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) has announced that anyone can buy an LPG gas cylinder without Aadhaar card or address proof. The announcement made by the state-owned petroleum and gas firm is aimed at increasing the penetration of LPG use across the country.

It is to be noted that previously, distributors and companies made it mandatory for people to show address proof in order to book an LPG connection. But the new rules implemented by IOCL will allow the customers to buy a 5 kg LPG cylinder by visiting their nearby Indane gas distributors or point of sale. Customers will have the option to provide any other official identity proof instead of an Aadhaar card to buy a new 5 kg cylinder.

You won’t need to share any address proof documents for buying a 5 KG cylinder from Indane. You can also refill your gas cylinders at nearby dealers or the point of sale. Notably, these 5 kg LPG cylinders are BIS certified.

Indane customers can now also return their cylinders if they no longer require them. If the customers return the LPG cylinders in 5 years, 50% of the cost of the cylinder will be returned while only Rs 100 will be available on returning it after 5 years.

Customers can also book the 5 kg cylinder via WhatsApp. Indane has issued a special number 8454955555, which can be used to book the cylinder via a missed call. For cylinder refilling, customers can message or call the company at 7588888824.

Indane has recently launched a new cylinder that allows the customers to know much gas is left inside the cuylinder. The new cylinder has been named Composite Cylinder.