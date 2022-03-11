Now bank customers can activate this service through Aadhaar

Good news for people who have an account with any bank but don’t have any debit card to activate the UPI service. They can now use their Aadhaar and OTP to activate the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) service.

At present, the account holders have the option of a Debit Card only to activate UPI service. According to a report by a leading daily, this feature was launched by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) in September 2021.

The report said that customers who do not have a debit card or whose card is not activated can now activate UPI with Aadhaar and OTP.

This has been possible by connecting NPCI with the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). This feature was supposed to start on December 15, 2021. But it has been extended till March 15, 2022.

This will be possible only when the UPI application is used on the mobile which has the Aadhaar registered mobile number and the same number is registered with the bank.