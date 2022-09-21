Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePersonal Finance

Now, Aadhaar biometrics must be updated every 10 years: Step-by-step guide to update biometrics

According to reports, people over the age of 70 will not be subject to this restriction.

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 21, 2022, 01:07 PM IST

Now, Aadhaar biometrics must be updated every 10 years: Step-by-step guide to update biometrics
Now, Aadhaar biometrics must be updated every 10 years: Step-by-step guide to update biometrics

About updating user Aadhaar card data, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has made a significant decision. According to Live Hindustan, a sister website of the Hindustan Times, the UIDAI has notified users that they must update their biometric information every ten years.

The UIDAI has currently stated that it will encourage users to freely update their biometric information on their Aadhaar cards. People would be encouraged to update their face and fingerprint scans, according to reports from UIDAI authorities. According to reports, people over the age of 70 will not be subject to this restriction.

Children between the ages of five and fifteen are currently required to update their biometric information. Based on their photograph and the biometric authentication of their parents or guardians, children under the age of five are registered on Aadhaar.

When enrolling for Bal Aadhaar, a proof of relationship document, ideally a birth certificate is required.

According to the government, the Bal Aadhaar is issued in blue to distinguish it from regular Aadhaar and states that it is valid till the child reaches the age of five.

When a child turns five, they must provide their biometrics at an Aadhaar Seva Kendra to complete a process known as mandated biometric update (MBU).

The government reported in August that during the first four months (April through July) of the current fiscal year, the UIDAI enrolled more than 79 lakh kids in the age range of 0 to 5.

By the end of March 31, 2.64 crore kids in the aforementioned age range had Bal Aadhaar, and by the end of July this year, 3.43 crore had it.

How to update Aadhaar biometrics:

Step 1:  Find the closest permanent Aadhaar Enrolment Center in your neighbourhood. On the UIDAI website, you may find the centre online. 

Step 2: Go to the centre and complete the Aadhaar update form there.

Step 3: Authentication will be necessary when you submit the form. You can finish the authentication procedure by having your iris or fingerprints scanned, depending on which has to be updated. 

Step 4: The modified biometrics will be recorded after the authentication procedure is complete.

Step 5: The collected biometric data will then be updated and locked in the UIDAI database.

Step 6: If you need an Aadhaar biometric update, you must pay a certain amount of money as a fee.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
In pics: A look at Ranveer Singh's bizarre outfits as actor rules headlines for his nude photoshoot
Rashmika Mandanna sets ramp on fire as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl at India Couture Week
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 459 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 21
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.