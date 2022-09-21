Now, Aadhaar biometrics must be updated every 10 years: Step-by-step guide to update biometrics

About updating user Aadhaar card data, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has made a significant decision. According to Live Hindustan, a sister website of the Hindustan Times, the UIDAI has notified users that they must update their biometric information every ten years.

The UIDAI has currently stated that it will encourage users to freely update their biometric information on their Aadhaar cards. People would be encouraged to update their face and fingerprint scans, according to reports from UIDAI authorities. According to reports, people over the age of 70 will not be subject to this restriction.

Children between the ages of five and fifteen are currently required to update their biometric information. Based on their photograph and the biometric authentication of their parents or guardians, children under the age of five are registered on Aadhaar.

When enrolling for Bal Aadhaar, a proof of relationship document, ideally a birth certificate is required.

According to the government, the Bal Aadhaar is issued in blue to distinguish it from regular Aadhaar and states that it is valid till the child reaches the age of five.

When a child turns five, they must provide their biometrics at an Aadhaar Seva Kendra to complete a process known as mandated biometric update (MBU).

The government reported in August that during the first four months (April through July) of the current fiscal year, the UIDAI enrolled more than 79 lakh kids in the age range of 0 to 5.

By the end of March 31, 2.64 crore kids in the aforementioned age range had Bal Aadhaar, and by the end of July this year, 3.43 crore had it.

How to update Aadhaar biometrics:

Step 1: Find the closest permanent Aadhaar Enrolment Center in your neighbourhood. On the UIDAI website, you may find the centre online.

Step 2: Go to the centre and complete the Aadhaar update form there.

Step 3: Authentication will be necessary when you submit the form. You can finish the authentication procedure by having your iris or fingerprints scanned, depending on which has to be updated.

Step 4: The modified biometrics will be recorded after the authentication procedure is complete.

Step 5: The collected biometric data will then be updated and locked in the UIDAI database.

Step 6: If you need an Aadhaar biometric update, you must pay a certain amount of money as a fee.