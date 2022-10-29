November 2022 Bank Holidays: Banks to remain closed for 10 days, check city-wise list

File Photo

November 2022 has a total of 10 days of bank holidays. These 10 holidays also include weekend leaves on the second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays. While all banks, across India, remain shut on public holidays, some banks observe regional festivals and holidays.

November 2022 includes three state/regional holidays and six weekend holidays.

RBI has released the list of bank holidays for November. According to the guidelines, banks will be closed on all public holidays with some regional holidays depending on the state. Customers must check the list of holidays before visiting their nearest bank.

November 2022 Bank Holidays: Three state/regional holidays

Tuesday, November 1, 2022 (Karnataka Rajyotsava/Kut)

Bengaluru and Imphal. Banks in all other states and cities will be open.

Tuesday, November 8, 2022 (Guru Nanak Jayanti/Kartika Purnima/Rahas Purnima)

Aizwal, Bhopal, Dehradun, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kanpur, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Belapur, Nagpur, Bhubaneshwar, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Jammu, Shimla, and Srinagar.

Friday, November 11, 2022 (Kanakadasa Jayanthi/Wangala Festival)

Shillong and Bengaluru. Banks in all other states and cities will be open.

Wednesday, November 23, 2022 (Seng Kutsnem or Seng Kut Snem)

Banks to remain closed in Meghalaya.

November 2022 Bank Holidays: Weekend holidays

November 6, 2022: Sunday

November 12, 2022: Second Saturday

November 13, 2022: Sunday

November 20, 2022: Sunday

November 26, 2022: Fourth Saturday

November 27, 2022: Sunday.