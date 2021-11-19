November 2021 Bank Holidays: Banks to remain shut for 6 days starting today - Check statewise list

Bank Holidays Alert: All private and government banks will remain closed for six (6) days this month starting today (November 19). In such a situation, if you have any important work related to the bank next week, you should plan your work keeping in mind the holidays.

The guidelines released by RBI mentions that the public sector, private sector, foreign banks, cooperative banks, and regional banks across the country will stay shut on the mentioned dates. RBI notified holidays for lenders under these categories—the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

Bank holidays differ from state to state but on the following days, all the banks remain shut.

Republic Day (January 26), Independence Day (August 15), and Gandhi Jayanti (October 2), Christmas Day (December 25). Banks also remain shut on festivals including Diwali, Christmas, Eid, Guru Nanak Jayanti, Good Friday.

Another important thing to take note of is that banks remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month, and on Sundays, as it has been made compulsory by the RBI.

On November 19, banks across most parts of India will close on the account of Guru Nanak Jayanti but will operate in areas like Patna. Apart from this, only the weekend leaves would be uniformly applicable to all banks across India on the same day.

Here is a full list of bank holidays in your city for the remaining part of the month, as per the list of RBI, starting November 19 onwards:

November 19: Guru Nanak Jayanti/Karthika Purnima - Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla, and Srinagar

November 22: Kanakadasa Jayanthi - Bengaluru

November 23: Seng Kutsnem - Shillong

Apart from the varying state-wise holidays. The banks will remain closed on some of the days of the weekends. These are mentioned below:

November 21: Sunday

November 27: Fourth Saturday of the month

November 28: Sunday