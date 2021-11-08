November 2021 Bank Holiday ALERT! Banks to remain closed for 5 days this week- Check dates here

As the festive season in India continues, the banks will remain closed in certain areas for a total of five days this week.

Private and public banks across several states in the country will remain closed for as many as five days this week as the festive season in India continues this month. This week, the banks across the country are set to remain closed in view of Chhath Puja and other festivities.

This comes after last week when the banks remained closed for five consecutive days in view of Diwali, Bhai Dooj, and other festivals falling during the workday. For the month of November in 2021, banks are expected to stay closed for as many as 17 days.The bank holidays specified below are only assigned for certain regions and states, depending on the festival falling on that specific day. If you have some urgent bank-related work, it is advised that you either finish it today or tomorrow or check with your respective branch if they have any bank holidays this week.

List of bank holidays in the week starting from November 8, 2021

November 10: Chhath Puja//Surya Pashti Dala Chhath (Sayan Ardhya) - Patna, Ranchi

November 11: Chhath Puja - Patna

November 12: Wangala Festival - Shillong

November 13: Second Saturday of the month

November 14: Sunday

The bank holidays across the country depend upon the dates released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). According to the RBI calendar, no banks are open on Republic Day (January 26), Independence Day (August 15), and Gandhi Jayanti (October 2), Christmas Day (December 25).

Banks also remain closed during major festivals such as Diwali, Christmas, Eid, Guru Nanak Jayanthi, and Good Friday, among others. Apart from this, every Sunday of the week is a mandatory holiday in banks across the country, as per RBI.