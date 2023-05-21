Headlines

No ID proof required to exchange Rs 2,000 notes, says SBI

SBI said that the tenderer will not be required to submit any identity proof at the time of exchange of up to Rs 20,000 at a time.

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 21, 2023, 03:39 PM IST

Days after the RBI announced to withdraw the Rs 2,000 banknote, the state-run State Bank of India (SBI) has clarified that customers can exchange their Rs 2,000 denomination bank notes up to Rs 20,000 at a time at branches without obtaining any requisition slip and ID proof.

"Please arrange accordingly and extend all cooperation to members of the public so that the exercise is conducted in a smooth and seamless manner without any inconvenience to the public," SBI said in its communication.

On Friday, the central bank said it will withdraw Rs 2,000 notes from circulation and people can exchange or deposit them in their bank accounts by September 30. "It has also been observed that this denomination is not commonly used for transactions. Further, the stock of banknotes in other denominations continues to be adequate to meet the currency requirement of the public," RBI said Friday.

The Rs 2000 denomination banknote was introduced in November 2016, primarily to meet the currency requirement of the economy in an expeditious manner after the withdrawal of the legal tender status of all Rs 500 and Rs 1000 banknotes in circulation at that time.

The objective of introducing Rs 2000 banknotes was met once banknotes in other denominations became available in adequate quantities. Therefore, the printing of Rs 2000 banknotes was stopped subsequently in 2018-19, stated RBI.

(With inputs from ANI)

