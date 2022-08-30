No domestic airfare caps: Know when to expect cheaper flight tickets, when prices may rise

Photo: IANS

Big change is likely for air travellers soon with the fare caps on domestic flights implemented by the government set to be discontinued. Capping had been done on minimum and maximum limits in airfares back in 2020. This cap will be removed from Wednesday (August 31, 2022). What this means for airlines and their customers is more competitive pricing which can come down and go up as per demand and supply.

What are the airfare caps that will now be discontinued?

Back on May 25, 2020 when the air services were resumed after the 2-month Covid-19 lockdown, the government had set upper and lower limits on domestic airfares on the basis of flight durations. While the upper caps were meant to protect passengers against higher fairs, the lower caps were to protect airlines which were financially weaker.

The lower caps were there to protect the financially weaker airlines and the upper caps to protect passengers from high fares. The caps meant that fares charged by airlines on a domestic flight with duration less than 40 minutes would not be less than Rs 2,900 (excluding GST). The upper cap was set at Rs 8,800 (excluding GST).

With the cap to be discontinued, airlines will be able to offer fares less than Rs 2,900 (GST) on the sectors and vice versa.

“The decision to remove air fare caps has been taken after careful analysis of daily demand and prices of air turbine fuel (ATF). Stabilisation has set in and we are certain that the sector is poised for growth in domestic traffic in the near future,” Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia had said on Twitter while making the announcement.

What does the removal of caps mean for travellers?

With the caps removed after a period of 27 months, travellers can expect cheaper tickets at times during last minute booking when flights may be nearing takeoff time with many empty seats. Lower fares can also be expected during the lean travel periods.

On the other hand, airfares could surge during busy travel seasons when flights may be nearing full occupancy and customers may be asked to pray exorbitant prices.

